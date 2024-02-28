Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given “Hold” Rating at Argus

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

NYSE GOLD opened at $14.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,671,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $808,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,178 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

