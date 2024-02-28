Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.42 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 277,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,832. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.