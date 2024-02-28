Beauty Health (SKIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Raymond James downgraded Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $136,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $120,000.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

