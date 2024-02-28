Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,542. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $648.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BELFB

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after acquiring an additional 510,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 100.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 114,933 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.