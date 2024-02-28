Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

