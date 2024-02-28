Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 298,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,288,000. Seagen makes up about 7.1% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Seagen stock remained flat at $228.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.65. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
