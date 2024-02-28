Beryl Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 2,833.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,747 shares during the period. Diversified Healthcare Trust comprises 0.1% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DHC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. 576,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,983. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.06.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

