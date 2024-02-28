Beryl Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Beryl Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,892 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Albertsons Companies worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $112,083,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,143,000 after purchasing an additional 865,554 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

