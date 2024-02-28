B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Announces Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. B&G Foods updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-1.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.800-1.000 EPS.

B&G Foods Trading Up 20.2 %

NYSE BGS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,352. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.67.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after buying an additional 145,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in B&G Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 51,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in B&G Foods by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

