B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of B&G Foods from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE BGS opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in B&G Foods by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in B&G Foods by 117.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 818.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

