Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Biogen by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $215.68 and a one year high of $319.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

