Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 3.6%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.39 and last traded at $45.59. Approximately 363,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 903,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Biohaven Stock Up 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65.

In related news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

