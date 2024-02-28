Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5,100.00

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,100 ($64.69) and last traded at GBX 4,975 ($63.10), with a volume of 20341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,000 ($63.42).

Bioventix Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,502.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,059.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £259.38 million, a PE ratio of 3,101.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Bioventix

In related news, insider Peter John Harrison sold 62,000 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($53.27), for a total value of £2,604,000 ($3,302,891.93). 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

