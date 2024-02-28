Birkenstock (BIRK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Birkenstock to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Birkenstock has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Birkenstock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Birkenstock Price Performance

NYSE BIRK opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

BIRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.01.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

