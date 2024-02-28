Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Sold by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,553 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:BDTX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. 869,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,132. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $277.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

