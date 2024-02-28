BMO Capital Markets Increases Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $90.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARVN. Citigroup cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.96. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Arvinas by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 743.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

