BNB (BNB) Price Hits $418.10 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $62.52 billion and $1.85 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $418.10 or 0.00679474 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,542,609 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

