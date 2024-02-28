BNB (BNB) Price Hits $418.10 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $62.52 billion and $1.85 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $418.10 or 0.00679474 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,542,609 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BNB Coin Trading
