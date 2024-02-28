Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 395.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,080 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Boise Cascade worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 13.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,820,000 after acquiring an additional 178,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $78,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE BCC traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.56.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boise Cascade

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.