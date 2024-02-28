Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $11.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,489.82. 77,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,576.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3,257.96. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

