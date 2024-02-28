Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $9.89 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Booking in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. White forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $9.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $177.07 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2024 earnings at $173.76 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,478.12 on Wednesday. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,576.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,257.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,228,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

