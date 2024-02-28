Boone Capital Management LLC Has $24.70 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Boone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 7.8% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boone Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Biogen worth $24,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.80. 289,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.68 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

