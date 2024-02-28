Boone Capital Management LLC Has $37.11 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Boone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare makes up about 11.7% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boone Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.79. The stock had a trading volume of 113,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $410.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.