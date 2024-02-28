Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues Earnings Results

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00 to $11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.

Boston Beer Stock Down 17.8 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $65.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.09. 374,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,967. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $395.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.44 and its 200 day moving average is $355.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total transaction of $35,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

