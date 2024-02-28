Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00 to $11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.

Boston Beer Trading Down 17.8 %

SAM traded down $65.92 on Wednesday, hitting $304.14. The company had a trading volume of 396,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,760. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $395.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.75.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total transaction of $35,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.00.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

