Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00 to $11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.
Boston Beer Trading Down 17.8 %
SAM traded down $65.92 on Wednesday, hitting $304.14. The company had a trading volume of 396,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,760. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $395.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.75.
Insider Activity at Boston Beer
In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total transaction of $35,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Boston Beer
Boston Beer Company Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.
