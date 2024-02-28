Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,903 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Boston Scientific worth $121,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,049. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $66.30. 577,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,189. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

