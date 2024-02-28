Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,348.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 155.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

