Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.81%.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
