BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.18

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 597681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRFS. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BRF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BRF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 511,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BRF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

