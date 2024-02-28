Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.21

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.21 and last traded at $113.20, with a volume of 30547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,294,000 after acquiring an additional 785,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,825,000 after acquiring an additional 893,998 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

