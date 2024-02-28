BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect BrightSpring Health Services to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 5.3 %

BTSG stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BTSG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Articles

