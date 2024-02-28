Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $1,550.00 at Susquehanna

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s previous close.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,049.95.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,289.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,182.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $997.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $586.13 and a 1-year high of $1,319.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 42.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

