Brokerages Set Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Target Price at $23.67

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

SLRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Acelyrin has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $195,096,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 20.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,883 shares during the last quarter. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $80,616,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $77,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

