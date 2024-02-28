Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) PT at $57.00

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $60.09.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $191.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

