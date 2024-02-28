Brokerages Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Target Price at $4.90

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBIGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hanesbrands

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 5.9 %

HBI stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.57. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.