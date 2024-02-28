Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) PT at $155.31

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Trading Up 1.2 %

Target Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $151.99 on Friday. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.