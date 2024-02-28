Brokerages Set Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) PT at $59.78

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.78.

VTLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTLE

Vital Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Vital Energy stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.