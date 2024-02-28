Brokers Issue Forecasts for Columbia Sportswear’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

COLM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM opened at $81.65 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.