Brokers Issue Forecasts for Main Street Capital Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

