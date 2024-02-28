Brokers Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
Shares of ERO opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.23. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
