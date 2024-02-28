Brokers Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Shares of ERO opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.23. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $234,997,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,883,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,813,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 352.8% in the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 792,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 617,400 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $10,194,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

