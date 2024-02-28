Brokers Offer Predictions for Gear Energy Ltd.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$170.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

