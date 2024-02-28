Brokers Set Expectations for Dutch Bros Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BROS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,509,177 shares of company stock worth $73,505,079. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 181.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $5,275,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

