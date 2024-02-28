Brokers Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.04.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

