Brokers Set Expectations for Secure Energy Services Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SES stock opened at C$11.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.54. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

