Brokers Set Expectations for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

