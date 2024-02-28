Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $42.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,410 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $4,532,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 113.27%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

