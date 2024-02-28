Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. 130,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,508. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 113.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. HSBC cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

