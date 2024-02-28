Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.54. Approximately 87,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 488,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
