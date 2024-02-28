Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.54. Approximately 87,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 488,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 188,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 146,766 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.