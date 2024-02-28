BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. BWX Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $5.97 on Wednesday, reaching $95.25. 354,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,043. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $96.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BWX Technologies by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after purchasing an additional 595,604 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 501,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 495,385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 443,758 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,063,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 312,105 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

