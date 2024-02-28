C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.83

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 758660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The stock has a market cap of $540.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,199,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,470 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,380,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after buying an additional 578,009 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,470,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,696,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 75,609 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,558,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 372,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

