Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.85. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

