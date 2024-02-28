California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

NYSE CRC opened at $54.99 on Friday. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 167,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

